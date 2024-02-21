Armenia destroys 10 reservoirs in Azerbaijan

21 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's water infrastructure was seriously damaged during the occupation by Armenia, Advisor of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency Chingiz Abdullayev said.

"For 30 years, 10 water reservoirs, and 1,200 kilometers of irrigation canals have been destroyed. Water reservoirs were polluted by Armenia, water resources were used as a tool of political pressure. For example, the Sarsang reservoir," Chingiz Abdullayev said.

The adviser noted that the authorities of Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to international organizations on these issues, but it has been ignored.

Now the Azerbaijani government is carrying out restoration work to restore water infrastructure in the territories.