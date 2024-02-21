Lavrov arrives in Brazil for G20 meetings

21 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans on holding several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"A number of bilateral meetings are planned with colleagues from Mexico, South Africa. A meeting with the Turkish colleague is in the works. There are a lot of meetings. Of course, a meeting with the Brazilian foreign minister. There will be meetings with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Bolivia," Zakharova said.

Earlier, Lavrov arrived at the final stop of his working tour of Latin America, Brazil, where a two-day G20 foreign ministers’ meeting will be held, after having visited Cuba and Venezuela.