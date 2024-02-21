Dozens of new houses being built in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

21 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 38 multi-storey buildings are under construction in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev said.

"527 families have already settled in Fuzuli. In the coming months, this number will reach 846 families. People who move there are provided with work," Bashir Hajiyev said.

He noted that the rich water resources of the territories play an important role in Azerbaijan's industry and agriculture.