Tsilosani becomes new Vice-Speaker of Georgian Parliament

21 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Parliament of Georgia

Nino Tsilosani took over the post of Vice-Speaker of the Georgian parliament. Until recently, this position was held by Irakli Chikovani.

Nino Tsilosani was elected as the new Vice-Speaker of the Georgian Parliament. 85 parliamentarians voted for her candidacy at the plenary meeting.

As Vice-Speaker, she replaced Irakli Chikovani, who two weeks ago took over as head of the republic’s Ministry of Defense.

Reference

Nino Tsilosani was born in Tbilisi on February 19, 1982. Graduated from Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. She is a member of the Georgian Parliament of the 9th and 10th convocations.