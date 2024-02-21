Banks Association of Türkiye  confirms problems with payments from Russia

21 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Banks Association of Türkiye received information and notified its member banks about the problems of exporters regarding payments with Russia, Cemil Güler, TBB Corporate Communications Director said.

Exporters informed the Banks Association of Türkiye that they had issues in processing payments from Russia, after which the banks included in the association were informed about this, the Association reports.

"We were sent information from exporters regarding the issues with bank payments. This information was communicated to member banks,”

- Corporate Communications Director Cemil Güler said.