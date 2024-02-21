Sanctions against Russia: 13th package includes nearly 200 individuals and legal entities

21 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The EU has assessed the scope of new anti-Russian sanctions. The 13th package of restrictions adopted these days will include nearly 200 individuals and legal entities.

The next package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will include restrictions directed against 193 individuals and entities. The relevant information was published by the acting Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot.

The diplomat explained that thus Brussels is increasing the pressure exerted on Moscow through sanctions.

The minister clarified that there are 193 individuals and legal entities on the new “black list”.

Yesterday, the EU Council decided to extend the currently existing sanctions against Russia. Now they will remain in force for another year, until February 24, 2025.