21 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Dream reported that the country will be ready to join the European Union in 2030. The ruling party is confident that Brussels will make a fair decision.

The head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, Mamuka Mdinaradze, said that his country will be ready to join the European Union in 2030.

He noted that Georgia will be more ready to join than any country that is a candidate for EU membership. At the same time, the politician said that this would depend on Georgia itself.

Mdinaradze expressed confidence that if Brussels makes a fair decision, Georgia’s accession to the European Union will take place by 2030.

He emphasized that the country is on the right path, so Georgia's prospects are very realistic. However, he did not rule out unfair decisions.