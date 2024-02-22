Lavrov and Fidan discuss South Caucasus and energy projects

22 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 22, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Türkiye was held in Rio de Janeiro. This was stated in a message on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Negotiations between Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

During the conversation, current topics on the regional and international agenda were touched upon. In particular, the ministers talked about the situation in the Middle East, the South Caucasus and around Ukraine.

In addition to this, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and the implementation of energy projects.