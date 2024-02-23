Georgia interested in partnership with China

23 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Prime Minister of Georgia stated that Georgia is actively developing economic ties with China. Thanks to cooperation with the PRC, Georgia will gain access to advanced technologies and experience, which will contribute to the development of high-tech industries in the country.

Georgia continues to strengthen its relations with China, and the country's authorities see great interest on the part of the Chinese side in deepening the strategic partnership, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said at a government meeting.

The partnership is supported by active trade and economic ties between the two countries. Chinese companies are actively involved in the implementation of economic projects in Georgia. This is an important factor for the successful completion of relevant projects and the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.