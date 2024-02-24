Georgian Prime Minister invited to Armenia

24 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks on Friday, the Georgian Government Administration reported.

Pashinyan once again congratulated Kobakhidze on his confirmation as the Georgian Prime Minister and extended his invitation to visit Armenia in the near future.

The officials discussed prospects of strengthening strategic partnership between Tbilisi and Yerevan in a phone call.

The sides also summarised the existing cooperation in trade and economic, transport, logistics and cultural fields.

In addition, Kobakhidze and Pashinyan discussed matters of regional security and highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.