Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies Yerevan's misinformation

24 Feb. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku denied the fake news of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, with the help of which Yerevan tried to hide the provocation committed by the Armenian military. A refutation was issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The message disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry about alleged shelling from the Azerbaijani side is disinformation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

The department recalled that this afternoon, at 12:45 local time (11:45 Moscow time), a message was officially disseminated about the shelling that was carried out from the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhari Shorja, Basarkechar region. The shooters were aiming at the village of Yellidzha in the Kelbajar district and firing from small arms.

“With the help of appropriate surveillance means, it was precisely established that the shelling was carried out from the position of the Armenian armed forces located at coordinates: 40°05'04" N; 45°52'28”E,”

– Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed.