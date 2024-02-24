Special wool, knitwear to be produced in Dagestan

24 Feb. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A new investment project is being implemented in Dagestan. The enterprise under construction will produce knitwear and tops - special wool for felting. Almost 200 people will be employed at the factory.

The new production is planned to be launched in Dagestan in 2025, the details of the project were told by the head of the republican government, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov.

According to him, the company will produce tops that are usually used for felting. The planned capacity is about 300 tons of tops per year. The company will also produce knitwear.

Speaking about the readiness of the project, Abdulmuslimov explained that premises for warehouses are now being built. The necessary communications and equipment for washing wool have been installed.