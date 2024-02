25 Feb. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a statement by the country's Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunca, the Turkish authorities have decided not to extend the country's current 25% limit on increasing apartment rents, TGRT Haber TV channel reports.

Tenants in Türkiye complain about excessive rent increases, while landlords oppose the restriction. The inflation rate in the country is close to 65%.

According to the minister, the decree limiting rent increases will end on July 1 and the government does not intend to extend it.