Kremlin: Russia does not understand Armenian position on CSTO

26 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Armenia continued contacts to clarify the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the "freezing" of the country's membership in the CSTO.

The president's press secretary said that Moscow did not have an understanding of Armenia's position on the CSTO. He recalled that there is no de jure membership "freeze" regime in the text of the relevant documents.

"We have quite frequent contacts with our Armenian partners. Of course, we will clarify this. We will communicate, we will find out",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Pashinyan, in an interview with France 24, said that Armenia was suspending its activities within the CSTO due to the fact that the agreement, from Yerevan's point of view, was not implemented.

He also believes that Russia is engaged in anti-state propaganda and calls on Armenian citizens to overthrow the government in the country.