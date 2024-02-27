Zangezur Corridor to boost Middle Corridor's transit capacity

27 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project will expand the capacity of the Middle Corridor up to10 million tons per year, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said.

"The implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects with the participation of local companies continues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Investing in the roads and railways in Karabakh to restore historical links is a priority, involving the establishment of communication links. This initiative will create great opportunities for the development of the transport and logistics sector and will be part of the Middle Corridor," Rahman Hummatov said.

According to the deputy minister, it was possible to significantly reduce the travel time of goods delivered from China via TMTM.

"Over the past two months, 13 block trains have been sent along the international transit route from China. Due to the measures taken, the lead time for these containers to reach the Georgian port is now only 12 days. Just for reference, this is a significant improvement from the previous lead time, which was approximately 40 to 50 day," Rahman Hummatov said.

Last year, almost 3 million tons of cargo were transported through the Middle Corridor, which is 64 % more than in 2022.