When Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan?

27 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to Azerbaijan on March 11-12, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said.

He noted that during the two-day visit it is planned to hold meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and sign several bilateral documents on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

According to Bael, as part of the visit, the Kazakh President will also visit Fuzuli, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.

The envoy added that the Kazakh leader's visit will be the first visit of a foreign head of state to Azerbaijan after the early presidential election.