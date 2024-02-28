Staff shortage problem to persist in Russia - Reshetnikov

28 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The problem of shortage of staff, its training and competition on the labor market will exist in Russia’s economy in coming years, Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"The problem that will follow us in coming years is the problem of the labor market, shortage of staff, training of staff, competition for staff. We will solve this and other problems together with business," Reshetnikov said.

According to the minister, the agenda of development, investment, new capacities and issues of attracting own and borrowed capital, cost of money, making it longer are expected to be in focus in coming years.