Armenian soldier charged with murdering fellow soldier

28 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Armenian soldier has been charged with the murder of another Armenian soldier at a combat position a few days ago, Armenian media reported.

"In the course of preliminary investigation it was revealed that on February 24, around 17:55, at a combat position located in the north-eastern direction of the border of the Republic of Armenia, in a trench, a quarrel and a scuffle arose between the servicemen on combat duty - Private S.P. and Private Avag Zakaryan," the statement reads.

Private S.P. loaded the weapon assigned to him and fired a single shot in the direction of Zakaryan, causing him a penetrating gunshot wound.

Zakaryan died on the way to military hospital after receiving a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation is underway.