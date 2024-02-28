Contamination of Lake Ak-Gel in Makhachkala not confirmed

28 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rosrybolovstvo has not confirmed water pollution in the lake of the Dagestani capital. The water turned out to be clean. Earlier, the information about the death of fish and the appearance of foam in the lake was disseminated.

Reports of pollution of Lake Ak-Gel in Makhachkala were not confirmed, the water turned out to be clean, the press service of the Rosrybolovstvo department for the North Caucasus Federal District reports.

The information about the death of fish and the appearance of foam on the water was disseminated on social networks. Workers from the Caspian Fisheries Research Institute tested water from the lake.

According to the department, suspicions of contamination were not confirmed. They also added that the presence of single carcasses of dead fish cannot be considered a sign of the reservoir’s pollution.