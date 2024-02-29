Air leak detected onboard ISS, flight continues

29 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos reported an air leak in its segment of the International Space Station (ISS).

The leak was discovered during a regular checkup carried out by the crew.

Roscosmos noted that the station crew regularly carries out operation on search and elimination of potential leak points, and data from the station is being relayed for analysis as usual.

Roscosmos said the leak was due to the aging of the ISS.

"The obsolescence of the station's design and the ever-growing need for repair and restoration work on board take up a significant amount of crew time," the statement reads.

Previously, NASA said there is a small air leak on the Russian ISS segment, noting that it does not threaten the crew’s security.