Azerbaijani athletes to run Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon

29 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An ultramarathon from Khankendi city to Baku has started in Azerbaijan today.

Participants of the ultramarathon will cover a distance of 380 km and reach the finish line in Baku.

A total of 64 athletes are participating in the ultramarathon.

The ultramarathoners will go through stages: Khankendi-Yevlakh (83 km), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 km), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 km), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 km) and Gobustan-Baku (55 km), arriving in Baku on March 4, Trend reported.

The winners of each stage will be awarded individually. And the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prize.