Russia introduces six-month ban on gasoline exports

29 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gasoline will not be sold abroad for six months. The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced an export ban.

"The government has taken measures to maintain a stable situation in the fuel market during the spring field work. From March 1, the government introduces a temporary ban on the export of gasoline... Restrictions on the export of gasoline are introduced for six months - from March 1 to August 31",

the Russian Government said.

Refusal to supply fuel abroad will help the situation on the domestic market. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak proposed introducing an export ban.

The ban will not affect supplies within the framework of intergovernmental agreements, including the EAEU countries. It is also allowed to export gasoline as part of humanitarian aid and by citizens for personal use.