IAEA Director General goes to Russia

29 Feb. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the coming days, the Director General of the IAEA will arrive on an official visit to Russia. The relevant information was confirmed by the organization itself on February 29.

Rafael Grossi's visit is scheduled for the first days of spring.

"We can confirm that Director General Grossi plans a high-level visit to Russia in early March",

the agency press service said.

During the trip, he expects to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant at a high level.

About a month ago, Grossi announced that he was going to visit Russia soon. In turn, the Kremlin noted that the Russian President does not intend to meet with the Director General.