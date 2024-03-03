Explosion on underground gas pipeline occurs in Istanbul

3 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish media, an explosion occurred in an underground gas pipeline in Istanbul.

A preliminary version of the explosion that occurred in the Sultangazi district is considered to be a short circuit of electrical cables.

After the explosion, a fire broke out on the gas pipeline. Emergency services arrived at the scene. The fire has been extinguished by this time.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. At the same time, some nearby buildings were damaged.

There is currently no gas or electricity in the area of the incident. Specialists carry out restoration work.