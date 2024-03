4 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are not in the schedule.

"No. At the moment high-level contacts are not planned in the schedule," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesperson said if necessary, such contacts can occur, since telephone conversations can be organized quite quickly.