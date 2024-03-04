Armenian residents don't want to estrange from Russia

4 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The majority of Armenian citizens do not support ending ties with Russia, head of Gallup International Association's office in Armenia Aram Navasardyan said, referring to the organization’s research data.

According to him, 58.1% of respondents did not support freezing relations with Russia.

“Only 23.2% of respondents believe that the termination of Armenian-Russian relations is fully consistent with the strategic interests of Armenia, <...> 13.9% - more consistent,” Aram Navasardyan said.

In addition, more than 40% of respondents believe the republic should maintain neutrality and not join any organizations.

At the same time, 28% of respondents believe that the republic should remain in the CSTO, while 22.5% were in favor of joining NATO. Slightly more than 9% could not answer this question.

It was noted that a total of 1,100 residents were interviewed.