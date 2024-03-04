Memorial to victims of devastating landslide to appear in Shovi

4 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian media, at the Shovi resort, it is planned to erect a memorial in memory of the victims of the landslide that occurred in August 2023.

The location for the memorial has not yet been chosen. This issue was discussed at a meeting with residents of the village of Glola by the Governor of Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo. The selected places will be checked by specialists, after which a competition will be announced to create a memorial.

One of the possible installation locations is the mineral spring "Rkinis Tskali"

What happened?

A devastating landslide occurred at the resort on August 3 last year. More than 30 people became victims of the natural disaster, and another 210 were evacuated. Representatives of the Geotesti company named climate change as the main cause of the landslide.