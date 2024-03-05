How many tourists visited Shusha last year?

5 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, Shusha received 1,133 tourists. Such information was published by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in a last year's report.

Tourist trips to Shusha began almost a year ago, on March 13, 2023. Then the first group of travelers consisted of 40 people and spent two days in the city.

During the excursions, tourists visited a number of historical and architectural monuments. In particular, they got acquainted with the Shusha fortress, visited the museum complex of Molla Panah Vagif and Jidir Duzu. They also visited the city's mosques.

It was previously noted that bus service to the cities of Shusha and Aghdam started at the beginning of 2022.

During this time, almost 700 flights were carried out and over 28 thousand passengers were transported.