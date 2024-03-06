Russian Foreign Ministry assesses current relations with Armenia

6 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Armenia will live ‘in peace and harmony,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

The history of Moscow-Yerevan relations forms the foundation for the development of bilateral cooperation, she told TASS.

"It’s not about me lecturing Armenia’s young participants [of the World Youth Festival], but it’s about them approaching me speaking about the possible development of bilateral relations, they ask to take pictures and they share gifts," Zakharova said.

She stressed that they dream of living in peace and harmony.