Georgia to build airports and launch new direct flights

6 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Georgian airports would serve 6.8 million passengers this year.

Speaking about the airline industry, the Georgian PM said the country’s international airports served a “record number” of passengers, totalling 6 million in 2023.

Kobakhidze singled out the western Kutaisi International Airport, which registered 1.5 million passengers last year “for the first time in history”.

In his comments, the PM discussed “important” projects he said would contribute to the country's development in tourism, airline, and the economy as a whole.

"It is planned to develop the Tbilisi International Airport project, which will serve as a transit and logistics centre with advanced passenger and cargo terminals”, Kobakhidze said.

He noted that Georgia will also prioritise the promotion of inter-regional travel by continuing to encourage domestic flights and the construction and upgrading of domestic airports.