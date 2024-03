6 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations are underway for the return of former IDPs to Azerbaijan's Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev met with a group of residents of the settlement.

He said the preparations are being made for the return of former IDPs to Karkijahan.

Besides, the first group of former IDPs will be returned to the settlement in 2024.