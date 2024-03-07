Tornadoes and downpours ravage Antalya

7 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish southern province of Antalya was plunged into chaos as a relentless downpour, accompanied by two separate tornadoes sweeping in from the sea, wreaked havoc across the region, damaging crucial agricultural land.

Due to heavy rains, streets and underpasses, especially the Gıyaseddin Keyhüsrev Underpass in the Kepez district were filled with water, leaving side streets clogged.

In Kepez and Konyaaltı districts, many vehicles found themselves stranded on waterlogged roads, prompting the closure of flooded underpasses to traffic.

Amidst the storm, 6 people were injured as the tornadoes inflicted widespread damage to greenhouses, agricultural areas, workplaces and buildings in four districts, destroying 1,000 decares of greenhouses in the Kumluca district, the center of greenhouse agriculture.