Azerbaijan and Georgia to protect Kura River Basin

7 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Georgia drafted a joint action plan for the protection of the Kura River basin and sustainable management of water resources, according to the Azerbaijan Ministers Cabinet.

The action plan covers issues such as the exchange of qualitative and quantitative indicators of small rivers connecting to the Kura River and the results of flood and drought risk assessment in the Kura River basin, as well as conducting joint qualitative and quantitative monitoring of the basin's water resources.