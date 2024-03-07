Iran warns Armenia

7 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The regional security should be maintained by the countries of the region, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said during the talks with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan in Tehran.

The Iranian defense minister stressed the need to ensure regional security by the countries in the region.

He warned against the adverse consequences of attempts by extra-regional countries to gain a foothold in Caucasus, adding that it would turn the region into a place of conflict among powers and cause more challenges to security and stability.

Ashtiani also said the expansion of relations with all neighboring countries is among the principles of Iran's foreign policy.