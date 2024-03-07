Zurabishvili and Kobakhidze to receive highest salaries in Georgia

7 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January 2025, the highest salaries in Georgia will be given to the President and the Prime Minister. The relevant amendments were approved in the third and final reading by the country's parliament.

According to the amendments, the salaries of the President and the Prime Minister will be the same. As for members of the government and deputies, their salaries will begin to be calculated according to a new formula. The base salary will be multiplied by a coefficient, the size of which will depend on the position held.

The salaries of the President and the Prime Minister will have the highest coefficient — 10. For the chairman of parliament, ministers, state ministers for the project and heads of autonomies and the Supreme Council of Autonomous Regions, it will be 8.5.

The coefficient for deputy ministers and other deputies will be 7.25.

The Georgian budget for 2024 states that the salary of a civil servant is 1,330 lari.