Weapons cache found on school grounds in Khankendi

8 Mar. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another weapons cache was found in the city of Khankendi on March 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

A warehouse in which weapons were stored, including a machine gun, as well as a large amount of ammunition and drugs. It was found in one of the secondary schools in Khankendi on March 7.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officers found and seized 20 units of automatic weapons, one machine gun, three rifles, three pistols, 10 grenades, 9 fuses, five communications equipment, 20 clips, 6,188 rounds of various calibers, other ammunition, as well as 766 tablets of a potent narcotic drug .