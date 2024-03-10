People accused of planning terrorist attacks before elections in Türkiye detained

10 Mar. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Erlikaya, announced the detention of 33 people in the province of Sakarya. All of them are suspected of preparing terrorist acts before the elections on March 31.

The minister noted that all the detainees had connections with the terrorist organization ISIS (banned in Russia).

"Among those detained are those who prepared terrorist attacks on the eve of elections, sent militants to conflict zones, provided financial assistance to terrorists and ran illegal mosques and madrassas",

Ali Yerlikaya said.

It is emphasized that during the searches, weapons, ammunition, extremist literature and a large amount of money in foreign currency were found.