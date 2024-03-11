Petr Yan back to win column

11 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former bantamweight champion Petr "No Mercy" Yan snatched a victory over China's Song Yadong via unanimous decision at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida.

A struggling Yan entered the octagon with a three-fight losing streak, while 26-year-old Song has moved up to seventh in the divisional ranks after winning five of his last six bouts including three KO/TKO victories.

Both fighters feinted and exchanged low kicks in the opening moments, with Song being the more offensive one before Yan launching a nice combination to respond. Yan was brought down with a bit more than one minute left but managed to get back on his feet at the buzzer.

Overcoming a slow start in the first round, Yan opened up in the second and landed several solid uppercuts and kicks, while Song was only able to deliver singular shots and failed on his takedown attempts.

Yan remained his momentum in the third and final round and secured another takedown with less than one minute left en route to a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 unanimous decision victory.