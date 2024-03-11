Türkiye wants to return money spent on F-35

11 Mar. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye hopes to return the money it used to buy F-35 fighter jets from the USA. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense Yaşar Güler.

He emphasized that there was a discussion between the parties on this issue, Sabah reports.

"I think we can get back the money we paid for the F-35, negotiations are ongoing",

the Minister of Defense said

Reference

In 2017, Türkiye and the Russian Federation signed a contract for the supply of S-400. The USA urged Türkiye not to buy Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and choose the US Patriot, but the Turkish side refused. After this, the United States decided to exclude Türkiye from the F-35 supply program and cancel the joint memorandum with the republic on fighters. Washington also included the heads of the defense-industrial complex on the sanctions list.