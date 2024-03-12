Aliyev and Tokayev open Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity in Fuzuli

12 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district today.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh head of state at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Kazakh President was welcomed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Tokayev has got familiarized with the master plan of the city of Fuzuli.

The two presidents have taken part in the opening ceremony of the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity in Fuzuli.

During the opening ceremony, the presidents met with Azerbaijan's culture and art figures, residents of the city of Fuzuli, as well as children who will study at the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.