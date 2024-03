13 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of stability in the South Caucasus and the anticipation of a new era that could begin after Azerbaijan and Armenia sign a peace agreement

"We wish that with the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a new era will begin in the region," Erdogan said.

He noted that maintaining stability in the South Caucasus is one of Türkiye's priorities.