Maersk unit implements new infrastructure project in Poti port

13 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

APM Terminals, a member of the Maersk Group shipping company, is implementing a new port infrastructure project at Georgian Poti Sea Port.

"After the project's completion, the expanded port will have the capability to accommodate and manage vessels with a draft of up to 13.5 meters, making it feasible for the largest vessels to dock in the Black Sea," APM Terminals said.

The new infrastructure will contribute to the growth of international trade through Georgia's transit corridor, which will play an important role in the development of Georgia's economy and the Middle Corridor, Trend reported.

According to the company, the project of expanding the northern part of the port will be realized with the attraction of foreign direct investments worth more than $200 mln.