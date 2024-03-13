State -of-the-art school opens in Sochi

13 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of Veniamin Kondratyev

From now on, schoolchildren of the Khostinsky district of Sochi will have no second shift. Today, the state-of-the-art school was opened for them with all necessary: a canteen, modern gyms, a library, an assembly hall with a giant LED screen and even its own first-aid post.

A new modern educational center opened today in the Khostinsky district of Sochi. It can simultaneously accommodate 1,100 students, Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev reported in his official Telegram channel.

“In this modern educational center with an area of 30,000 square meters, everything is done with love for children and teachers. Comfortable conditions have been created for study and recreation, creativity and sports. We have talented children, each in their own way. And it is important for us to create all conditions for unlocking their potential and providing a quality education,”

- Veniamin Kondratyev wrote.