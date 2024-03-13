Azerbaijan, BP discuss green energy

13 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with the BP chief executive. The meeting between the minister and a representative of the UK company took place in Baku.

A meeting was held in Baku between the head of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikail Jabbarov, and the BP chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, the page of the head of the ministry on social networks reads.

One of the central topics of the negotiations was green energy.

“We discussed the results of bilateral cooperation, as well as the possibilities for developing joint activities on the transition to green energy, decarbonization, and projects in the field of exploration and production with BP Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and colleagues,”

– Mikail Jabbarov said.