Two low-cost airlines to connect Tbilisi with Amsterdam and Istanbul

Dutch budget airline Transavia and a Turkish budget regional airline AJET are launching flights to Georgia starting this year, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said.
While Transavia will connect the capitals of the two countries - Tbilisi and Amsterdam, AJET will carry passengers on Istanbul-Tbilisi flights.
The Amsterdam-Tbilisi connection will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, between April 20 and late October.
For the Istanbul-Tbilisi flights, the services will be available from March 31 to November. These flights will be operated daily.