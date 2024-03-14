Two low-cost airlines to connect Tbilisi with Amsterdam and Istanbul

14 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dutch budget airline Transavia and a Turkish budget regional airline AJET are launching flights to Georgia starting this year, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said.

While Transavia will connect the capitals of the two countries - Tbilisi and Amsterdam, AJET will carry passengers on Istanbul-Tbilisi flights.

The Amsterdam-Tbilisi connection will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, between April 20 and late October.

For the Istanbul-Tbilisi flights, the services will be available from March 31 to November. These flights will be operated daily.