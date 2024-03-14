Snowfall in Almaty: Airport closed

14 Mar. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Almaty, unfavorable weather has led to problems with transport, the airport has suspended operations, and the city is stuck in traffic jams.

Snowfall prevents anti-icing treatment at the airport. Due to the difficult weather situation, Almaty airport was closed for departures and arrivals.

"Almaty International Airport will resume its operations as soon as weather conditions improve",

the press service said.

The snow also led to 10-point traffic jams on the city's roads. The Emergency Situations Department asks pedestrians and motorists to be careful. Poor visibility and icy conditions can cause accidents.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy snow, fog and ice are expected in the city this night and morning of March 15.