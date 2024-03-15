Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia sign Baku Declaration

15 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IX trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia has taken place in Baku today. As a result, Jeykhun Bayramov, Hakan Fidan and Ilia Darchiashvili signed the Baku Declaration, the Azerbaijani diplomat said.

According to him, cooperation between Baku, Ankara and Tbilisi can be called exemplary. The minister noted that mutual support of all three countries on international platforms helped political dialogue.

"The Baku Declaration signed today following our meeting will contribute to the further development of relations",

Bayramov said.

Jeyhun Bayramov about the trilateral meeting

In general, the minister described the negotiations held today as open and productive, with a very broad agenda. Bayramov characterized the dialogue between the parties as large-scale and specified that the meeting held today would provide another incentive for the development of cooperation.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also spoke about the agenda of the meeting. According to him, the ministers considered economic cooperation, in particular in such areas as energy and transport. In addition to this, the diplomats discussed regional and global issues.

Bayramov also spoke about the broad prospects for trilateral cooperation in the energy sector, in particular in the field of renewable energy sources (RES). The Foreign Minister noted the possibilities for expanding the geography of transport corridors, as well as the potential of holding the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan, which will be held in November.

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Hakan Fidan about the negotiations in Baku

In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called this trilateral format unique. He stated that Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity opened up new prospects for regional cooperation.

According to the minister, during the negotiations, diplomats considered the possibilities of stable peace in the region and drew attention to the emerging opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy and transport.

The diplomat also assured that Ankara supported the project of creating the Zangezur corridor.

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Ilia Darchiashvili about the meeting of foreign ministers

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili also provided information about the agenda of the meeting. According to him, the parties discussed the progress of modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, noting the importance of its speedy launch.

In addition to this, the Georgian diplomat clarified, the potential of the Middle Corridor had been also considered. Baku, Ankara and Tbilisi declared their readiness for close cooperation to maximize the use of their transit potential. According to Darchiashvili, cooperation in the field of energy and energy security was also discussed.