Names of victims of Armenian nationalism in Khojaly announced

16 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of remains found at the mass grave site in Khojaly increased to 18. Specialists were able to identify 8 people who had been previously considered missing. The terrible discovery was made during restoration work.

"The results of the study of human remains discovered during an investigative examination in the specified location revealed that they belonged to at least 18 people. presumably, 4 of them were minors. They were subjected to various forms of torture, physical violence and ill-treatment",

the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said.

It is reported that specialists have conducted an inspection of the scene of the tragedy in order to establish the identities of the dead. The necessary expertise is already being carried out to identify the bodies.

Let us remind you that the mass grave of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy was discovered at the end of February.

It was also reported that the eight persons had been considered missing since 26/02/1992 were identified.

Residents of Khojaly region:

1. Aliyev Agali Naib oglu, 06/01/1933

2. Aliyeva Surayya Behbud gizi, 06/01/1933

3. Makhmudov Akif Seidulla oglu, 06/01/1962

4. Selimov Khazar Sayavush oglu, 09/01/1974

5. Salimova Tamila Agamirza gizi, 06/01/1935

Residents of Khankendi:

6. Javadov Ali Musul oglu, 06/15/1954

7. Ismailov Ismail Bakhman oglu, 08/01/1955

8. Maharramova Basira Veli gizi, 06/01/1954