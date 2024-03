18 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has lit the Novruz bonfire in the city of Khankendi.

The head of state congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

On March 20-21, Azerbaijan celebrates the Novruz holiday. March 20-26 are non-working days on the republic.