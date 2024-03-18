Vladimir Putin wins presidential election with 87,28%

Russian President Vladimir Putin has won the presidential election in Russia with 87.28% of the votes after 100% of ballots were counted, the latest data from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) showed on Monday.
- Chairman of the lower house's Far East and Arctic Development Committee Nikolay Kharitonov received 4.31% of votes.
- Lower house Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov won 3.85% of the votes.
- Chairman of the lower house's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky got 3.20% of the votes.